Ervin Charlie Becker, Jr. (Charlie) went home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2019. Charlie was born in Conroe, Texas, and was the son of Ervin Charlie Becker, Sr., and Alice Louise Ferguson. Charlie married Phyllis Becker (Griggs) in 1977. He is survived by Phyllis, a blended family that includes two children, Annie Becker Bell, and E.C. "Chuck" Becker, III, and three step-children, Venetia Griggs Hendricks, Jerry Glenn Griggs, Jr., and Glynis Griggs Hartwig, eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kathryn. Charlie served his country during the Korean war conflict, enlisting in the Navy at the age of 18. Prior to his retirement, Charlie was employed with the Otis/Halliburton company for the majority of his professional career. He worked in a variety of areas throughout his career and traveled internationally on an extended basis. An active member of the Shriners and Masons, Charlie had a big heart for helping others, and enjoyed his service to the community. Charlie loved the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. When not busy taking care of his family or the house, Charlie could often be found in his shop or garage, where he was always working on his next project, or just plain 'piddlin'. Charlie was a warm hearted guy with lots of friends. Just about everyone who came to know Charlie, eventually grew to love Charlie. A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2:00 PM at the 9th-Sky Reserve, 401 Lucher Road, Willis, TX, 77378. Donations can be made in Charlie's name to the , , or the , if so desired.