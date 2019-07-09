Garcia On June 19, 1962, Esmeralda Mae (Nicki) Garcia blessed this world with her presence. As so many times happens in life we all went separate ways to become grown ups and live our own lives. On July 4, 2019, she left this world to be with the Lord. A little fire cracker at His side, she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She is preceded in death by her father, Ramiro Rex Garcia. She is survived in life by her children: daughters, Pamela and Chad and family; and Michelle; son, Jonathan and Dakota and family; mother, Delfina Kallus; sisters, Margie (Mary) Dickson and James and family; Elvia (Marie) Allen and family; brother, Rex Garcia, Jr. and Sharon and family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA or the . The Lord obviously needed a loving, caring soul and chose her. She will be missed and