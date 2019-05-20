Esther Martha Peacock, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The Delaney at Lake Waco. A Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Waco. A Committal will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 23rd at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Martha was born to Esther and Carl Haase on August 11, 1938 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She moved to Conroe, Texas with her parents and graduated from Conroe High School in 1956. She married the love of her life, Robert Warren Peacock on October 3, 1958. In 1959, she graduated as a registered nurse from Scott and White School of Nursing in Temple, Texas. She and Bob lived in Conroe, Texas where their daughters were born, until they moved to Woodway, Texas in 1974.

Martha was devoted to her church and community, and her longtime bridge club friends. She was also a member of the Historic Waco Foundations, served on the Fort House board and was a member of the Junior Shakespeare Club. Martha was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Conroe, Texas, St. Alban's Episcopal Church and The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Waco, Texas.

Her greatest joy in life was the love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren who all lovingly called her Nonie.

Martha was preceded in death by her mother Esther, her father Carl, and her older brother David.

She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty years, Robert Warren Peacock; her brother Richard G. Haase and wife Veda of Conroe, Texas; her two daughters, Rachael Anglin and husband Daniel of Temple, Texas, Whitney Farr and husband Robby of Woodway, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Slinkard and wife Jennifer of Dallas, Hailey Rodriguez and husband Nathan of Lorena, Matthew Slinkard and wife Storm of Steilacoom, Washington, and Michael Farr and wife Bailey of El Paso; great grandchildren, Harper Grace Rodriguez and Cruz Nathaniel Rodriguez.

Our family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Providence Hospice and The Delaney at Lake Waco for their loving care of "The Nonie"

Memorial Gifts may be made to The , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 710 N 64th St, Waco, TX 76710.