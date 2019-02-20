Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene John Baranowski.

MONTGOMERY, TX - Vietnam War Veteran, Eugene(Gene) John Baranowski, passed away in Montgomery, Texas February 17th, 2019 at age 83.

Gene was born February 24, 1935, in Bellville, TX. Gene graduated from Bellville High School prior to entering the U.S. Army. During his Army service, he made three tours of Vietnam and served with distinction, retiring in 1979 with the rank of Master Sergeant. After his retirement from military service, Gene proceeded to work with his brother Leroy at General Welding as a Senior Estimator until retirement.

In 1982 he met Patricia Rickelman and even with her four children in tow, they started dating. Gene and Pat shared a love of travel, fishing, and dachshunds. They married in 1991 and retired to a house they built in 2001 at Walden on Lake Conroe.

Gene enjoyed many outdoor activities, and fulfilled a lifelong dream to travel to Poland with Pat to see 'the home country'. He was surprisingly good at Jeopardy, and would have been a great politician. He rose from humble beginnings just outside of 'Six-shooter Junction", Texas, to travel the world, and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Pearle Baranowski, brother, Leroy Baranowski, and sister, Bernice Sharp.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia Anne Baranowski and Gene and Pat's children - daughters Marla Johnson, Lisa Miller, and Krista Pound, and his sons, Eugene Baranowski, Jr., Brett Baranowski, Darby Baranowski, Brad and Bryan Rickelman, and 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home - Montgomery Tx has a legacy link for Eugene J. Baranowski which can be found at www.shmfh.com/obituaries/Eugene-Baranowski-2/

There will be a Viewing with Rosary Sunday, Feb 24th from 3pm to 5pm at Sam Houston.Memorial Funeral Home. Church service 10:30am, Monday, February 25th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 Cunty Road 205, Plantersville, Texas. Graveside burial at 11:15-11:30 am, Tuesday, February 26th at Houston Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Tx. 77038.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested any donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church,

P. O. Box 388, Plantersville, TX. 77363 You may leave written condolences at www.shmfh.com