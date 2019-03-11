Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Greaner.

Eva Hudson Greaner passed away peacefully surrounded by love in the early morning hours of March 5th, 2019 at the age of seventy-eight.

Eva was born June 8, 1940, in Houston Texas and graduated from Sam Houston High School. After High School Eva met the love of her life, Johnny Greaner Jr. on June 26, 1958, they dated for four weeks and then Johnny proposed to her and they married exactly one year from the day they met on June 26, 1959. After getting married Eva worked for eight years to help put Johnny through night school at the University of Houston. Once Johnny graduated Eva turned her sights on starting a family. In 1967 they were blessed with a son, John Greaner III and again in 1969 with the birth of their daughter Gwyn Greaner Sebastian.

Eva loved focusing on supporting her husband and caring for John and Gwyn. Family was Eva's first priority and she remained close and very involved with her sister Karen and her two brothers Duane and Ross and their families. Eva loved entertaining and her home with Johnny became the epicenter for countless family gatherings. She helped to keep the family close, by always hosting cook-outs and large family get-togethers for the holidays including the 4 th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Their home on lake Conroe became the hub for John and Gwyn's friends to gather as well. Everyone was always welcome and Eva made sure of that. She even would leave a grocery list out for the neighborhood friends to write down their wish list so she could pick up thing they enjoyed. This made everyone always feel at home and they knew the door was always open. The house was a constant buzz with wave runners and the ski boat coming and going as friends and family enjoyed the warm Texas weather and Eva's cold refreshing sweet tea and Dr. Pepper!

It was Eva's pleasure to make every day feel like a special day and she never forgot a birthday or anniversary of someone she loved. She took extra joy in becoming a "Gran" to her five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She loved her family above all else and she placed all her hopes and dreams on them. She wanted to live her life so that those important to her knew how much she loved them.

Another great passion of Eva's was studying genealogy and she took great pride her in roots and being a "Daughter of the Republic of Texas." She enjoyed seeing her extended family at their annual reunion in Rosebud, TX. And lastly, she loved dogs, she and Johnny showed great love and compassion to many fur babies throughout their life together.

Eva will always be remembered as a very caring soul who was a devoted wife and loved her family deeply and always had them at the forefront of her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister and grandmother and adored by all who met her for her warm smile and clever wit.

Eva was preceded in death and finally reunited in heaven with her husband Johnny Albin Greaner, Jr., her brothers, Edward "Duane" Hudson and William "Ross" Hudson, father John Hudson and mother Neta Mae Hudson.

Eva is survived by her sister Karen Elaine Smith (husband David Smith), her son John Albin Greaner III and daughter-in-law Jennifer Greaner, her daughter Gwyn Greaner Sebastian and son-in-law John Sebastian, her five grandchildren, Nathan, Rainey, Collyn, Cameryn and Kolby and her two great grandchildren Brennan and Gwen.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, March 14, 2019, starting at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 South, in The Woodlands. The funeral service will begin in Forest Park's chapel at 2:00 p.m. and will be immediately followed by interment in the cemetery.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the many "Angels on Earth" that have generously showed their support and love to Eva, including her best friend Gwyn Vail who was like a sister to her, Patty Black who lovingly helped care for Eva and Johnny in their final years, Carolyn Sebastian, Jolene Flynn, friends at Conroe Golf Cars, their supporting neighbors in the community of Forrest Estate, the loving staff of Village Care, and the compassionate staff of Season's Hospice.