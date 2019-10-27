Eva Jo Gregory, 81, of Willis, TX passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 28, 1938 to the late Clemmie Lee May and the late Henry Hudson Horton. She later married the love of her life Henry Edward Gregory together they shared 48 years of marriage and raised four children.

Eva is preceded in death by her Daughter Cindy Elliott, Sister, Wilma Moore and brother Ben Horton.

Eva is survived by her husband Henry their children Scarlett husband Roy Barkley, David wife Jewel Gregory, Paul Gregory. Her sisters Betsy Penney husband Ronnie Billie Garner. Her brothers John Horton, James wife Diana Horton, and her grandchildren. Richard and Randall Gregory, Candace Prisner, Trista Martin, Melissa Gregory, Trenton and Joey Barkley, Rachel Winkleman, 7 great grandchildren and numerous other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 5Pm-7pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors. The Celebration Of Life will be held Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Directors at 10 am followed by interment at 11:30 am in Shepard Hill Cemetery.