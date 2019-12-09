Evelyn B. Shultz

Evelyn Beatrice Shultz (74) was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 7, 2019. She was born to Catherine and Nevin Lutz of Bellefonte Pennsylvania on July 20, 1945. She lived there and married Walter Shultz on August 22, 1964 and moved to Conroe, Texas in 1974. Evelyn is survived by her husband Walter Shultz of Conroe, daughter Cindy Novotny of Spring, daughter and son-in-law, Susan Wilson-Goodall and Mark Goodall of New Waverly, son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Ginny Shultz of Conroe, granddaughter Jacquelyn Wilson of Houston, granddaughter Hannah Novotny and husband Carter Cole of Round Rock, granddaughter Emily Novotny of Alice Springs, Australia, grandson Alexander Shultz of Conroe.

Condolences may be sent to her family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/conroe-tx/evelyn-shultz-8953112. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to the at https://www.heart.org/en


Published on yourconroenews.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 22, 2019
