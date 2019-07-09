Fannie Ann "Kiddo" Jenkins Reynolds, 79, of Conroe, Texas passed away on July 6, 2019. Ann was born August 2, 1939 in Bay City, Matagorda County, Texas, the youngest of six children. She was nicknamed "Kiddo" by her older brother and it stuck with her for the rest of her life. Kiddo grew up in Collegeport, Texas, attended Palacios High School, and after graduation went to work in Bay City for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, now AT&T. She worked as a long-distance operator in several different cities. Her last few years were spent working in several other positions in the Houston area offices. Kiddo loved her work with the company and had many years of perfect attendance. She retired early just before her 50th birthday in order to care for her aging father. After retirement, Kiddo loved volunteering for her church, teaching Sunday school, playing the piano and baking for bake sales. She was well known for her delicious "Italian Creme Cake". At one auction for missions, her prized cake went to the highest bidder for $450! Kiddo enjoyed raising money for Sheaves for Christ, a missions program with her church.

Kiddo was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Blackwell Jenkins; father, Joe Frank Jenkins Sr.; her two brothers, Joe Frank Jenkins Jr. and Tommy L. Jenkins; her three sisters, Netina Young, Jimmie Sue Clayton, and Thelma Nell Agnew. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Kiddo will be greatly missed by family, her church "family" and many friends.

Services as follows:

Thursday July 11, 2019

Living Way Church, 2080 Longmire Road, Conroe, TX 77304 Visitation from

5:00pm - 7:00pm Funeral service beginning

at 7:00pm

Friday July 12, 2019 Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 5701 7th St., Bay City, TX 77414. Visitation from

10:00am - 11:00am Funeral service

at 11:00am Interment at 12:00 Noon -

Cedarvale Cemetery,

Bay City, TX 77414