Faustino Rene Villarreal, known to many as Tino, Uncle Rene, and most affectionately as Pop, departed this world to be joined with open arms by friends, family, and God in Heaven on Thursday July 11, 2019. He is predeceased by his father, Faustino C., mother, Pilar Fernandez, brother, Hector, and sisters, Norma Villarreal, Angelica Benton, Lydia Contreras and granddaughter, Cora.

Faustino Rene Villarreal, "Pop", was born on December 14, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas as one of seven children. At a young age, he exhibited a strong work ethic as a paperboy delivering newspapers and shoe shiner to help earn extra money for the family. Pop would frequently share stories of growing up as a young boy in San Antonio and describe, in vivid details, his penchant for mischief that often involved the fabled, yet rarely seen, Cherry Bomb firecracker! The roar of his laughter, reminiscing on those golden days, was infectious and his presence warmed a home and filled your heart with love.

An avid reader, he enjoyed the exploits and adventures of authors like Louis L'amore, Zane Grey, and James Fenimore Cooper. At age 19, Pop embarked on an adventure of his own and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1950. He spent over a year and a half at sea aboard 83' wood hull cutters and earned a Good Conduct Medal for his service. Pop received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Coast Guard in 1953, where he would later embark on other adventures.

Faustino's long-term career was in aviation as a helicopter mechanic. The assignments he took to support his family placed him in countries across the globe. Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Colombia, El Salvador and Peru, just to name a few. It was this career that transported him to Vietnam in the 1970's where he met and married his wife of 47 years. During the fall of Saigon in 1975, he boarded a Chinook helicopter with his wife, two infant children, and sister-in-law to a refugee camp. His family was later processed in the United States as citizens in California and he never left their side through the entire ordeal.

Pop was a Golden Gloves Champ and followed the sport of boxing his entire life. He looked forward to Saturday Night Fights and would replay each round and describe the strengths and weaknesses of the fighters as if he was a commentator watching the fight in real time and compare his thoughts on the fight along with the write up in the Sunday newspaper the following day.

A constant teacher, he shared his knowledge and enjoyment of aviation and automotive mechanics and was never shy to ask questions to further his knowledge or lend a hand to teach the right and wrong way to perform a task. He was an auto enthusiast and owned several sports cars through his life and coupled this love for automobiles with a great collection of music from Elvis and Santana to Hank Williams Jr., and Jose Feliciano.

Pop had his share of struggles as he battled cataracts, heart attack, cancer, quadruple bypass and numerous surgeries as a result of years of strenuous work and sacrificing himself for the benefit of others.

His life mimicked the adventurous stories of his favorite authors and gave him the real title of most interesting man in the world.

Those who gravitated around him experienced the greatest adventure. A truly selfless man, he went out of his way for friends, family and strangers alike to make sure they were taken care of and would not expect or want recognition or reimbursement for it. Pop spent time in refugee camps, refused to leave family in a bind, offered his home and time to sponsor family members to bring them to the United States, and became an impromptu Drill Instructor to help his fellow Silver Sneakers at the local YMCA to get up and move to stay active and healthy.

Pop is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughter Rita Rickman and husband, Michael, son Dino Villarreal and wife, Candace and 3 grandchildren. Pop is also survived by his 2 sisters, Rogelia Rojas and Pilar Barrera and her husband Pat, numerous extended family members and countless friendships made over the 88 years of his life on earth. A husband, a father, a teacher, a jokester, an adventurer, a mentor, and a true man of faith, Faustino Rene Villarreal will be truly missed and shall never be forgotten. A celebration of life service will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Metcalf funeral Directors.