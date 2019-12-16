Fay Marie Trotter, born Nov 20, 1925 in Victoria, TX, passed away on December 13, 2019 at age 94 at home in Willis, TX.

She worked for several years as a secretary at Cameron Iron Works before becoming a homemaker. She loved to cook, decorate, and gardening. Fay always wanted to be an interior decorator and she loved to dance. She was an animal lover, which she passed on to her daughter, Sharon.

Preceded in death by her father Fred Strack and mother and stepfather Allie Pearl and W. J. Strickland and grand daughter Melissa Trotter, Fay is survived by husband Charles H Trotter Sr., daughter Sharon L Aston Kent and her husband Michael of Tomball, TX, son Charles Trotter Jr and wife Sandra of Conroe, TX, daughter Margala Kimbrough and husband James of Crosby, TX and grandchildren Shaun and Brandon Kent, Kimberly Falco, Bryan Trotter, Philip Brooks, James Kimborough III. Great Grandchildren Liam and Bryson Kent, Karson, Kandon and Karly Trotter.

Funeral service for Fay Marie Trotter will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00am with visitation starting at 9:00am prior to service. Interment will take place at Garden Park Cemetery after service.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com