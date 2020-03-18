Faye Hammond Nace

Faye Hammond Nace, 87, was born on April 6, 1932 and passed away on March 17, 2020. Faye loved dancing, sewing, fishing and all the children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mable Lambright; brother, Edwin Lambright; sister, Cristelle DeBardelaben.

Faye is survived by her husband, D Nace; son, Gregg Hammond and his wife Janis; grandchildren, Lindsay Webber and her husband Justin, Cory Hammond and his wife Lynsey; great-grandchildren, Dillon Webber, Kaiden Webber, Audrey Hammond and Chance Hammond.

A private family internment will be held in Garden Park Cemetery. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com.


