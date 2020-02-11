On Monday, February 10, 2020, Florence John Adamick at the age of 85 earned his angel wings and was received in heaven. Florence (better known as Buddy) was born on January 5, 1935 in Willis, Tx. to John and Viola Adamick. On April 24, 1953 he married Shirley Marsh and raised 2 sons (Jerry and David) and 1 daughter (Peggy).

Buddy worked hard, he had different occupations over the years but the ones that captured his heart were dairy farming and raising cattle. He loved the laid-back country lifestyle. He was known for his compassionate spirit, infectious smile and quick wit. Two of his favorite pass-times were going to cattle auctions and making trips to Louisiana.

Buddy was proceeded in by his father, John and his mother, Viola. Wife of 62 years Shirley. Son Jerry Adamick, Grandson David Adamick Jr. and Granddaughter Amanda Linville. He is survived by, Wife Mary Ann, son David and wife Cheryl, daughter Peggy and husband Billy Linville. He is also survived by his step sons James and wife Patti, Robert and wife Ann and step son William. He had 7 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.

Buddy will lie in state on February 14 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville. There will be a visitation from 5-7pm and a rosary to follow. Services will be Saturday, February 15, at 10am at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be at Elmina Cemetery in New Waverly.

Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.shmfh.com