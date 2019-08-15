Floyd Elmer Holland passed away on August 1, 2019. He was born in Frenchburg, KY on October 9, 1928, to Nina (Ratliff) and Christopher Holland. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 30 years Patricia Ann (Humber) Holland and son Dale L. Holland. Floyd is survived by step-daughter Christie Wren and step-son Donald Wren, his wife Brenda, their son Justin Wren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Floyd was an avid gardener, master builder, and all-around "fixer". He was a maintenance manager with Kroger's where he retired in 1989. Floyd and his wife Patricia were the founders and directors of the Risin' Star Clog Dance Team of Conroe Texas. Their team performed exhibitions for venues such as the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival and San Antonio Clogger's Showcase, also competing in major competitions in Branson, Oklahoma City, and Dallas. Floyd and Patricia were members of the square dance group Conroe Country Cousins and Teen Coordinators for the Sam Houston Square and Round Dance Association raising funds for teen scholarships. Floyd was well respected in the community and will be missed by many, especially those who were blessed to know him. A special thank you goes on his behalf to Lidia Cozma and the caring staff of Grace Residential Care Home in The Woodlands and the nurses and caring staff of Traditions Hospice. Their caring, compassionate, and tireless efforts in providing love and comfort were truly appreciated.