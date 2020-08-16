A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, 6 August 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham, OR for Frances K. Moritz, who died on 25 July at age 86. Frances's funeral was live-streamed (video download available) on Facebook at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial to follow at later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Forest, IL where Frances will join her son Andrew Francis.
Frances Catherine Kelly Moritz was born 2 July 1934 in Chicago, IL to Mary Glasgow Kelly and Francis (Frank) Kelly. Frances was the youngest of three sisters. Like her sisters, Frances was active in her Christian faith and thrived in the joyful service of others. She attended Trinity High school, Rosary College, and graduated from Edgewood College in 1956 with a BS teaching degree. She taught public grade school for 9 years at Deerfield, IL. In 1963, Frances married A.J.L (Ed) Moritz and started raising their family of 5 children in Lake Forest, IL. Her youngest son, Andrew Francis, tragically died in a car accident in 1971. In 1976, Frances and her family set new roots in Montgomery, TX where the family flourished. Frances was active in the Montgomery County League of Women Voters where she helped register 100s of voters and worked to ensure open access, objectivity & fairness for our election process. In 1986 Frances became the chapter president. During 1989-2004, Frances worked at an oil drill-pipe mill in Conroe, TX where she managed employee benefits. She so enjoyed working in the oil patch. She was an active member of Sacred Heart parish in Conroe and helped manage the parish book & gift store. Upon retirement from Maverick Pipe and Tube, Frances moved to Gresham, OR in 2004 to be with her family out West. Frances was an active member of St Henry's parish in Gresham, where she volunteered for many activities and enjoyed learning through fellowship.
Frances was preceded in death by her son Andrew, her sisters Rita Kelly and Constance Kelly LaPorte, and her husband Ed. Survivors include her daughter Patricia, sons Lee & wife Betty, Matthew & wife Donna, and Rod & wife Heidi, grandchildren Adriana, Kara, and Johnathan. Though we may be separated by distance, time, heaven and earth, our circle remains unbroken. Donations for Frances can be provided to Saint Henry Church, Gresham OR or the League of Women Voters (https://www.lwv.org/about-us/ways-give
).