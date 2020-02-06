Frances Marie Church, 87, was born in Huntsville, Texas on May 5, 1932. She passed away at Seasons Memory Care in Conroe, Texas on February 1, 2020.

Her parents preceded Frances in death: Anne Parnell Eaves and Wyte Elisha Parrish.

Frances was also preceded in death, prematurely, her husband: Harvey Lee Arnold in 1965. She remarried in 1966 to S. A. Morris; he passed away in 1989. She was also preceded in death by a number of sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws: Katherine Louise Arnold Cotton, Evie Sue Hardy Arnold, Linda Lee Mitchell Parrish, S. O. Cotton, Roy Arnold, and Ralph Arnold.

Her son, Brian H. Arnold of Austin, Texas, survives her. Also surviving are Lou Ann Sandel, sister, and Rayford Sandel, brother-in-law. Her brother, William Boyd Parrish, survives her. Sister-in-law, Beverly Bevil Arnold of Houston, also survives her. Six nieces and two nephews with many great-nieces and great-nephews are well-loved survivors.

Frances loved her church, family, friends, and she loved to travel. Frances looked forward each week to her return visits back to the New Waverly Church of Christ. She remained a church member there for six decades; the house next door to the church building is where she lived most of her life. Her most favorite trip abroad blended family and travel; it was spending time with the Arnold family that was living in Tokyo, Japan in 1997. Her second favorite trip was a summer spent at New York University's graduate school programs in Denmark and England. More importantly, there, she made two new lifelong friends both educators: Mrs. Germalean Collins of Houston, Texas and Ms. Brenda Robinson of Manhattan, New York. They frequently visited at her home in New Waverly.

Frances graduated from Sam Houston State University, B.B.A. (1963), and M.Ed. (1973). She was a retired special education counselor and diagnostician. Frances started at Aldine I.S.D. in the 1960s. The arc of her career included many school district assignments. Her early years were as both a grade school teacher and a high school business education teacher. Her last years at New Waverly I.S.D. were as a counselor. Her most rewarding, heartfelt assignments came with the Special Education Services Cooperatives for the following counties: Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Bell. She was a special education counselor/diagnostician. Toward the end of her professional life, she came full circle with a teaching assignment in the Houston I.S.D.; she neared retirement in the late 1980s.

Thank you to longtime New Waverly neighbor, Monica Ellis, and her husband, Michael Ellis. Both could always be trusted to be there at just the right time.

At Frances' request, services will be a brief graveside at East Sandy Cemetery on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:00 am. Officiating is Paul Looney, M.D.

Pallbearers: Raymond Vogt, Dennis Reece, Jeff Blount, David Gray, Greg Arnold, and Brad Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your preferred Alzheimer's research foundation or association.

Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.shmfh.com