Francis O'Bryan "Bryan" Davis, MD, 82, of Conroe, Texas passed away January 7 th, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born to the late Albert and Daisy Davis October 9 th, 1937 in McLeansboro, Illinois. After graduating from Southern Illinois University, he graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago, and went on to complete residencies in General Surgery at the Illinois Masonic and Westside VA Hospitals and Anesthesiology at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. He relocated to Conroe in 1974, opening the department of anesthesiology at Doctors Hospital. After 27 years of private practice in Conroe, he retired in 2001. He was a loving father who enjoyed tennis, golf, and ranching. His hard work and compassionate medical care improved the lives of his patients in the community.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sandra; two children: Dr. Brent (Cathy) Davis of Tyler, Texas; and Liz (Dr. Frank) McGehee of Midland, Texas; and 6 grandchildren.

Please, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to a .

A visitation will be held at 10 am Saturday January 18 th at Harre Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 11 am at Odd Fellows Cemetery in McLeansboro, Illinois.