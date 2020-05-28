Frank C. Whiddon
1923 - 2020
Frank Charles Whiddon, 97 of Conroe, TX. passed away on May 25, 2020 in Conroe. Frank was born on April 3, 1923 in Conroe to Alton and Addie Mae Whiddon. He was a longtime member of the Church of God-Seventh Day Groceville and he proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel, and is survived by his children Grady Whiddon and wife Susan, and Charles "Bud" Whiddon and wife Debbie, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and many other relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 31, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Conroe Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Garden Park Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Lawson officiating.


Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Conroe Funeral Directors
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Garden Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

