Frankie Mozelle Atherton left this earth on January 10, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1929 in Stamford, Texas to Eutice Robert Sr. and Sally L. Howe. Frankie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd Darrell Atherton; daughters Barbara Kerr and Risa Keelin; brothers Eutice Robert Howe, Jr. and Arlin Eugene Howe; sisters Mollie Jadean Gusler, Evelyn Janice Richardson, and Selma LaNell McMahan. Frankie was a long-time resident of Deer Park, Texas.

She is survived by sons Jimmy (Audie) Atherton, Max (Barbara) Poole, and Robert "Denny" (Debbie) Atherton; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren, and numerous other friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, TX. A funeral service will follow, at 2:00 p.m., with her final resting spot next to Darrell at the Garden Park Cemetery.