Fred Blanton Petty, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Falls Church, Virginia on March 8, 2019, following a long illness. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas on April 11, 1926 and lived a long life of 92 years filled with treasured memories.

Fred graduated from Conroe High School (1943) in Conroe, Texas, and entered Texas A&M University. He volunteered for the US Air Force and served as a cadet until the end of WWII. After discharge he reentered college to complete his education in aeronautics. He married Dorothy Ann Golding, his valentine and the love of his life, on February 14, 1948, in Conroe. They remained devoted sweethearts and spent 71 happy years together. They began their married life in Conroe where Fred taught flying lessons and was employed as a private pilot. After three years, he, along with his wife and young daughter, moved to Ft. Worth, Texas, where he began his 40 year career with General Dynamics Corporation. He started as a design engineer and advanced to the flight department during the B-36 program where he served as a test pilot. He then worked on the F-111 program along with numerous other flight related endeavors. After 13 years he moved to the corporate office in Dayton, Ohio, to work with the field office for 6 years before relocating to the Washington, DC office to follow the new F-16 program from its inception to production. The culminating highlight of his career was flying in the training second seat of the newly developed F-16 fighter (Flying Falcon). He continued his work in Washington, DC, overseeing all of the field offices and serving as Vice-President of Aerospace Systems at retirement.

Fred was a quiet, unassuming example of values, hard work, honesty, integrity, and trust. The impact he had on all who had the privilege to know him and to work with him will long be remembered and will remain a testament to his character for he truly cherished his family and friends.

Fred Petty is predeceased by his parents, Fred Blanton Petty, Sr. and Ethel Lucille "Jackie" Boone Petty, both of Conroe, and his sister, Martha Petty Childress (W.A.) of Port Arthur, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dot" Golding Petty, of Falls Church, Virginia, his daughter, Paula Petty Hansen (John) of Rochester, New York, his granddaughter, Amy Hansen Akers (Nicklas) of Burlingame, California, and his grandson, Sean Hansen (Grace) of Sunnyvale, California. He was blessed to know and to love three great grandchildren: Abigail Akers, Benjamin Hansen, and Jonathan Hansen, all residing with their parents in California.

A graveside service is planned at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery, 1600 Porter Rd., Conroe, Texas on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our team of caregivers from Paragon Home Care for their wonderful care during the past 14 months, and especially to our lovely Ana who so willingly helped her "Mr. Fred" for many years. If desired, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice Services, 4715 15 th St. N., Arlington, Virginia 22205.