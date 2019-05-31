Fred L. Erickson was born on March 22, 1935 in Galveston, Texas and passed away on May 29, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. Mr. Erickson retired from Martin Marietta fire protection service in Colorado, where he spent his entire career. After retirement, Fred enjoyed many adventures with his family in his beloved states of Texas, Colorado, and Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Earnestine Harris Erickson; children, Janelle Allen, Kimberly Hulsey and husband Dustin, David Klotz; grandchildren, Nick Klotz and wife Mackenzie, John Fennelly and wife Tiffany, Tyler Klotz and wife Ariel; four great grandchildren; niece, Glenda Martin; brother-in-law, Paul Harris and wife Patty, and Doug Harris. The family would like to give a special thank you to Fred's caregiver Ramona Browning and First Choice Hospice of Huntsville, Texas. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2 2019, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The graveside service will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Teague, Texas beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Choice Hospice Care of Huntsville, TX and West Conroe Baptist Church Angel Food Pantry. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com.