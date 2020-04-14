FUKUMI DOI SMITH

Sept. 12, 1922 - April 12, 2020

Fukumi Smith, 97, died in Houston, TX on April 12, 2020. Originally from Tokyo Japan, Fukumi and her husband James Prentiss Smith moved to Channelview, TX in 1947, where they raised two daughters, Irene and Deanne. As the children grew older, Fukumi worked as a freelance Japanese-English translator. In 1982, Fukumi and Jim moved to Willis, TX where they opened James Smith Auto Parts and became active members of the Willis United Methodist Church. Fukumi was a Master Gardener whose great passion for horticulture brought her to the Montgomery County Master Gardener Association and Mercer Arboretum where she devoted countless hours of volunteer service.

Fukumi was predeceased by her husband James Prentiss Smith and by her parents Takiko and Hiromichi Doi. She is survived by her sister Akimi Matsuda and husband Tokutarou of Tokyo, Japan, daughter Irene Smith and husband Ed Brown of Embudo, New Mexico, daughter Deanne Smith Dorsa and husband James Mangum of Houston, TX, grandson Gideon Brown of Embudo, NM, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will observe a private memorial. For those wishing to honor Fukumi's memory, please consider planting something pretty in your yard, or adopting a new houseplant.