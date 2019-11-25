Gail L. DeFrates passed away in his home in Montgomery Saturday, November 23 rd , 2019 after courageously battling cancer. Gail was born August 24 th , 1951 in Jacksonville, Illinois to parents, Richard and Eileen (Littig) DeFrates. He has one brother, Gary DeFrates (wife Kathy) of Jacksonville, IL and one sister, Karen Manker (husband Phill) of Tucson, AZ. Gail married the love of his life, Debbie (Miller) on October 6, 1973. They were blessed with three children, Brent DeFrates (wife Steffanie), Heather Bounds (husband Heath), and Brian DeFrates (wife Amber) and eight grandchildren who he adored, Kati, Kenny, Kaethe, Josh, Nathan, Emmie, Jackson, and Brooklynne.

Gail was a pioneer of the cellular industry. He "retired" from Verizon after 27 years and later went on to work contract jobs as a Project Manager with Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, Nextel Partners and Goodman Networks. His work was one of his passions, but he was even more devoted to his family and friends. He never met a stranger and made new friends wherever he went. No matter how busy he was, he was always there to offer help to others. Gail was strong in his Christian faith and member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Conroe. He treasured spending time with his grandkids, golfing with his friends, and volunteering at the New Montgomery Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Eileen DeFrates and his beloved granddaughter, Kati. Gail was truly one of a kind, loved by all who knew him, the greatest father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 27,2019 at 9:30AM in the Chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home from 8:30 until time of Service. Burial will follow services at The New Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery, Texas. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2100 Tickner St., Conroe, TX, 77301. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.