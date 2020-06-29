Garlen Cooper

Garlen Mearl Cooper, age 98 of Lowell passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 in Lowell. He was born June 1, 1922 in Cyclone, Missouri the son of Joel A. and Lyda Belle Gilbert Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 79 years Christine Juanita Langston Cooper; four sons Danny Mearl Cooper and his wife Maxine of Montgomery, Texas, Joel Rance Cooper of Lowell, Arkansas, Larry Steven Cooper and his wife Catherine of Springdale, Arkansas, Jerry Lynn Cooper of Lowell, Arkansas and a daughter-in-law Meg Cooper of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

There will be an immediate family only service at the Immanuel Baptist Church, due to the seating restrictions. A short graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at Elm Springs Cemetery which will be open to all family and friends, under the direction of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services.

