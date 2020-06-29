Garlen Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garlen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Garlen Mearl Cooper, age 98 of Lowell passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 in Lowell. He was born June 1, 1922 in Cyclone, Missouri the son of Joel A. and Lyda Belle Gilbert Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 79 years Christine Juanita Langston Cooper; four sons Danny Mearl Cooper and his wife Maxine of Montgomery, Texas, Joel Rance Cooper of Lowell, Arkansas, Larry Steven Cooper and his wife Catherine of Springdale, Arkansas, Jerry Lynn Cooper of Lowell, Arkansas and a daughter-in-law Meg Cooper of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

There will be an immediate family only service at the Immanuel Baptist Church, due to the seating restrictions. A short graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at Elm Springs Cemetery which will be open to all family and friends, under the direction of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services.

To view the full obituary and leave an online condolence please visit www.stockdalemoody.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 29 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved