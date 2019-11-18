Gary Edward Bickley, Born January 2, 1952, passed away on November 17, 2019, at the age of 67.

Gary was a wonderful friend, father, and husband. He never met a stranger. He always had a big smile and a story to tell, preferably with an ice-cold miller lite, except when his Michigan Wolverines were playing. Then story telling was reserved until halftime. We will miss you, Bic! GO BLUE!

Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille Bickley and first wife, Linda. He is survived by his wife: Barbara, his children: Matt and Jennifer, stepsons: Lee and Eric, and grandchildren: Bryce and Carson.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5-7pm at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Nursery Road, Conroe, TX 77303.