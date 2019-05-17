On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Gary Entler passed away. Born in College Point, NY on April 19, 1942, Gary enjoyed life to the fullest; He also served our country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

Outgoing in nature, he gained the friendships of many. He will be greatly missed by all his loved ones and friends. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Theresa (nee Nardo), as well as his children Elaine Entler, Crystal Entler and Patricia "Trish" Vitello.

He took extreme pride in his two grandchildren Olivia and Destiny; sister, Diane (Louis) Bonaventura, Uncle, Bill Thompson along with a host of loving in-laws: Ellie Weiser, Gerard and Dominic Nardo, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, TX 77303, from 1:00PM until 5:00PM on May 18, 2019. Written condolences can be left for the family by visiting their website www.cashnerconroe.com

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Methodist Hospital The Woodlands for their compassion and exceptional care.