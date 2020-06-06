Montgomery, Texas 1947 - 2020 Formerly of Duval, Green Bay, Kewaunee, Wisconsin and Charleston, South Carolina

Gary Joseph Charles was born December 3, 1947 to Clarence and Vergil DeCremer Charles. He grew up on the family farm and went to one room schools until attending Southern Door High School. He was in the first graduating class in 1966. It was here he met his high school sweetheart, Judy Rae Potier.

After graduation he attended Door-Kewaunee Teacher's College in Algonia, WI. He attended for one year deciding to go into retail. He started working for the new Kmart in Green Bay becoming the shoe department manager and later opening the new Kmart in Oshkosh, WI. He was offered a position in Milwaukee but declined and instead went to work for Woody Jepsen Chevrolet and Broadway Chevrolet in Green Bay.

Gary and Judy were married at St. Mary's of the Snow Catholic Church in Namur, WI on December 13, 1969. In March 1975 their son, Chad, was born while residing in Green Bay.

In the fall of 1980 he went into business with his brother-in-law Nick Vandervest and sister Mary Ann opening a Piggly Wiggly store in Kewaunee, WI. Gary and family permanently moved to Kewaunee remaining for 20 years.

in 2002 they sold their portion of business to family and moved to Charleston, SC to be closer to their son and family. Two weeks after their arrival their granddaughter Taylor Rae-Ann was born and she became the light of their lives. Gary was working at the local Walmart in various positions until he retired at 66.

They then moved to Montgomery, TX where Chad had been transferred. Gary loved to cook and try all different cuisines and he loved to talk to and meet people. As our youth pastor once said "that man could talk the trunk off of an elephant". He became a Deacon at Walden Community Church, an usher and was a Sunday school teacher for 6, 7 and 8th grade students. He loved that position and laughing, he said that they were only in a lesson about ten minutes before drifting off to just answering questions the kids had about life. His faith in Jesus Christ our Savior and Lord was very strong even to the end.

Three years ago he got involved with a local community show put on every March called the "Walden Follies". He was always in a comedy skit and was planning on doing another one in March but he no longer had the energy. Until his cancer he worked part-time at our local gym at the check-in desk and would always play 50's and 60's music which the older clientele just loved.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, son Chad, granddaughter Taylor Rae-Ann, two step-sons John Tanner Vandevere (Jordan) and son Banks, Cody Garrett Woods, his mother Vergil Charles, sister Mary Ann (Nick) Vandervest, nieces Charity (Jeff) Hartjes and daughters Grace and Claire, Renae ((Adam) Schlies and sons Joey and Max and nephew Josh (Andrea) Vandervest and children Lake, Eve and Saul. Gary was predeceased by his father, Clarence, in 2017 and grandparents Alex and Exilda Charles and George and Rose Decremer. Also a brother and sister that were stillborn and his in-laws Lloyd and Dorothy VanderZanden Potier. The family would like to thank McNutt Funeral and Crematory of Conroe, TX for their assistance and blessings to Traditions Health for their love, care and compassion, especially Nurse Tawny and Chaplain Marty. Last but not least our tremendous church family and neighbors, Dennis Brandon and Pam O'Neal along with Chris, Carrie, Trent and Kyle Schumante, and our families and dear friends in WI who were only a phone call away. A memorial service will be announced in both Texas and Wisconsin as soon as Covid-19 is no longer a problem.