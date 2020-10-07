Gene Burley Head resided in Willis, TX, formerly born and raised in Calhoun-Clemson, SC, died on September 25, 2020, at The Methodist of The Woodlands Hospital of complications of lymphoma.
He was born in Central, SC on the family farm. He attended Central High School, where he played football under Coach Thorton. Before finishing high school, he registered for the United States Air Force and conducted his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. After completing training, he learned to communicate messages by Morse code at Fort Bragg, NC. He was deployed to Germany to help with communications, and he played for the Air Force football team for many years. After servicing in the Air Force, he came home to be recruited by Coach Hobbs at Furman University in Greenville, SC. He played football with his fond team members called the "Purple Pounders" for four years and graduated with a Business Administration degree in 1959. After college, he worked in Seneca, SC as the first Seneca Athletic Director and helped build some of the first baseball fields in the area.
After changing positions, he lived throughout the southern states and finally settled in Houston, TX where he met his wife of 48 years, Donna Head. Throughout his life, Gene owned and operated Acme Wholesale Supply Company with his wife until they sold the business in 2001. His sister, Bobbie Jo Head, was the manager of the San Antonio location.
He enjoyed recreational flying in his airplane for many years until retirement. After, he continued the passion for flying ultralights and volunteering to pick up and transport families from Conroe to the Houston Medical Center so that they could receive valuable medical care. He loved his family and his friends. He was a humble, loyal man who protected and provided well for his family. He was loved by many and his legacy will live on. We are so thankful for the memories we have with him.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Head of Willis, TX; his daughter and son in law, Cindy and Matt Stricker and his grandchildren, Ben, Connor, and J.P. Stricker of The Woodlands, TX. He was the son of Elbert Troy Head and Ellen Whittle Head of Central, SC. and brother of three sisters, Eloise Rampey of Clemson, SC (decreased), Bobbie Head of Seneca, SC, and Thelma Jones of Seneca, SC.
Arrangements by Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home in the The Woodlands. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angel Flight South Central in honor of his time volunteering: www.angelflightsc.org