Gene Edward Riddle, 80, of Conroe passed away on February 19, 2020 surrounded by his children and a treasured family friend. Gene was born on February 16, 1940 in Sherman, Texas and grew up in Northeast Texas. He was an educator, coach and principal for many years after graduation from East Texas State University. He later worked for Texas Instruments for a number of years over the tool department. He was a mechanic by hobby and loved anything that had a motor and went fast. He spent countless hours at race tracks all over the country as a racer and a spectator.

In his later years he opened Gene's Hickory Hut BBQ restaurant in Conroe which was a successful take out and catering business for over 20 years. He loved to talk food and racing to all of his valued customers.

Gene married Emily Van Schoick on February 26,1956 at the age of 16 and they were married until her passing in November of 2017. Gene and Emily have three children; David (Jan) of Denton, Texas, Danny (Erin) of Conroe, Texas and Darla (Jeff) of Conroe, Texas, grandchildren Thomas Riddle, Hannah Crowson, Lucas Riddle and Emily Crowson. Gene is also survived by his brother Bill Riddle of Conroe and sister Ruth Taylor of Leonard.

His children would like to thank Pax and Dixie who took excellent care of him the last two months of his life and Sherri Henry for being a loyal and valued friend.

Gene and Emily will be laid to rest together in their hometown of Leonard, Texas on March 7th with a celebration lunch following at Leonard Community Fellowship Church.

On April 11th, there will be dinner in honor of Gene hosted by his children at Margarita's restaurant in Conroe.

Thank you all who have befriended our Dad and prayed for him in recent months.