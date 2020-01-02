Gene Lambert Lavender, 79, passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Lakeway, Texas. He retired with Pan Am after 25 years of employment. In addition, Gene served our country and was a United States Veteran.

Gene ("Gramps") was born on April 30, 1940 in Covington, Virginia to Clyde and Evelyn Lavender. He was the eldest of eight siblings. He had three sons, Gene, Eric and Marcus. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, and his mother, Evelyn, his son Gene, and brothers Jerry and Donny.

Gene had a passion for cruising, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was known to be quick witted, kind and compassionate. No matter where he was, all generations of life wanted to be in his company. He was always willing to offer words of wisdom to all the young people that surrounded him every day. They will forever be grateful for their time with "Gramps".

He is survived by his two loving sons Eric and Marcus, daughters-in-law, Laurie and Ginny, grandchildren Victoria, Kayla, Zachery and Nicholas. Gene is also survived by his siblings Juanita, Brenda, Tammy, Joyce and John. He also had the joy of loving two great grandchildren, Olivia and Elainah.

On behalf of the entire family, a special thank you to Brookdale Hospice and all the guidance and support you offered during such a difficult time. A very special thank you to Colleen Meehan. You were truly a special friend and caretaker to Gramps. He will forever smile upon you.