Mount Pleasant, Geneva Louise (Kelly) Williams, age 91 of Mount Pleasant PA, formerly of Conroe, TX, died Thursday (7/4/2019) in the comfort of her daughter's home.

Mrs. Williams was born July 21, 1927 in Aransas Pass, TX, the daughter of the late William and Elena Cornelius Kelly.

Geneva was an accomplished artist in a variety of media. Throughout her life she lived in four different states, and traveled to Paris, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. During these years, she studied with different artists in sculpture and life drawing. She attended workshops in oil and abstract design. Geneva was continually seeking experiences to add to her education in art. As an owner of Neva's Art Studio and Gallery, she was well known in the artist community of Conroe, TX. Geneva achieved show awards, cash awards, best of show awards, People's Choice, and merit awards. In her studio, she taught class in drawing and painting. For her, teaching art to others was very rewarding. She often said that her paintings expressed what inspired her, and that she hoped others would enjoy them again and again. She expressed that art was the experience of putting ones love of beauty on canvas or paper to be translated by others. She and her husband of 65 years were active member of Longmire Road Church of Christ in Conroe, TX They were blessed with many friends and close relationships. After the loss of her husband, Thomas S. Williams Sr. in 2014, Geneva moved to Mt. Pleasant to live with her daughter, Connie Eicher.

She is survived by her loving family: her children: Micheal Alan Williams of Beaumont, CA, Constance Ileen Eicher of Mt. Pleasant, Alvin Sidney Williams of Baytown, TX. Her sister: Josephine Fiegel of Harlingen, TX. Eight grandchildren: Michael Williams, Jr., Monica Williams, Trian Azadi, Amanda Modrak, Dawn Williams, Brian Williams, Christopher Eicher, and Jaime Aumer. Fifteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Thomas S. Williams, Jr. in 2014, and by her sister: Gladys White.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors followed by inurnment in Houston National Cemetery.