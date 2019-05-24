Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Forbes. View Sign Service Information McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory 1703 Porter Road Conroe , TX 77301 (936)-756-2724 Send Flowers Obituary

George Edward Forbes,, 89 years old, of Conroe, Texas, passed away after a long illness on May 21, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1929, the 6th of eleven children, to Arthur Farrier Forbes and Helen Griffin Forbes in Greeley, Colorado. After he graduated high school in 1947, he went to college in Greeley at what is now the University of Northern Colorado. He later enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served on active duty in Korea as a radio operator. He was part of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, suffering severe frostbite as a result. He left active service with an honorable discharge after achieving the rank of Sergeant. He married Ethel Hoggatt on May 3, 1955. After a short stint in California, he and Ethel moved to Houston TX. He worked for Braniff Airlines and then British Airways until he retired in 1991. He then began his "retirement" career as a school crossing guard for the Conroe Independent school District. He soon became a beloved fixture at Sally Ride Elementary and Collins Intermediate schools, where he was called "Mr Stopman" by more a generation of CISD school children. He finally retired from this position after 22 years, at age 84. He was an active member of the Marine Corps League and the Chosin Few. He followed professional, college and high school sports closely all his life, and spent many years coaching his son's summer baseball teams. He delighted in spending many a Friday night under the stadium lights with his son Tom watching high school football teams battle it out for the state title. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Forbes, daughter Melinda Forbes, son-in-law Bruce Snider, daughter-in-law Cindy Forbes, brother Colin Forbes, sisters Helen Stephenson and Frances Becker, grandchildren Natalie Cramer, Jordan Cook, Ashley Kocian, Adam Snider and Jonathan Snider, great-grandchildren Bailee Frederickson, Tyler Frederickson, Carlee Cramer, Wyatt Bell and Wesley Kocian, and many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Tom Forbes, seven brothers and sisters, and his parents. He delighted in family and friends, loved a good story and told each one with a big smile. He was a truly loving and beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather and will be sorely missed by all of his family. There will be a visitation for family and friends at McNutt Funeral Home, 1600 Porter Road, Conroe, Texas from 6-8 pm Wednesday May 29, 2019. Services will be at McNutt Funeral Home at 10 am Thursday May 30, 2019 followed immediately by a graveside ceremony at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.



Published on yourconroenews.com from May 24 to June 6, 2019

