George Franklin "Buster" Bowers went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 22, 2019. Buster was born on January 26, 1975 in Pasadena, TX. Buster was a 38-year resident of Montgomery County, TX. He attended Conroe High School and went on to attend the Air Force Academy. He later graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors Degree in Restaurant Management. Buster met and married Brandy Tyler Bowers and built a beautiful life together for over 15 years.

Buster was a pillar in the community and served throughout various associations and organizations. He was proud to serve Veterans and First Responders in any way he could. His sense of humor and servant's heart was treasured by all who came into contact with him. He was a member of St. Mary's/St. Joseph's Catholic Church. When Buster's smiling face wasn't seen at Kuntry Katfish, he could be found taking his children to their activities, volunteering, fishing and participating in his fantasy football league. He enjoyed time with those near and dear to him. His love for his family was unwavering. The overwhelming loss is felt throughout the community.

Buster is preceded in death by his father, E. Vernon Bowers. He is survived by his mother, Mary {Shelby} Bowers; wife, Brandy Tyler Bowers; children, A­very, Addison, Anna, and Adam Bowers; brother, Vernon Wayne Bowers; sisters, Debbie Bowers and Kim {Bowers} Lee and husband Scott Lee; numerous nieces and nephews, and a great niece and great nephew.

Services will be held as follows: Rosary will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8185 County Road 205 in Plantersville, TX, with visitation following from 5:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 beginning at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8185 County Road 205 in Plantersville, TX.

Buster will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Stoneham, TX in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been setup for the family at all First Financial Bank locations.