George Herman Belin went home to be with our Lord March 13, 2020 at his home with his family at the age of 92. George was our blessing because of his pleasant, friendly nature and his appreciation for life to be lived every single moment to the fullest. He loved to host fun fellowship activities with church and neighbor friends. George was born in Arkansas July 6, 1927 to Susie and Clyde Belin. He was a hard worker and enjoyed a challenge in life, business and sports. He felt very blessed at the opportunities to succeed at so many endeavors. George grew up as a country boy hunting and fishing with his step dad Dale Weatherly and graduated from Spring Hill High School in Spring Hill, LA and joined the United States Navy during WWII at the age of 17. He served as a pharmacy tech, EMS, and Post Master etc. When the Korean Conflict began he returned to active duty. He completed his BA degree at Louisiana Tech in forestry and business where he was president of the student body, honor student, entry into Who's Who in American Collages and Universities, president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and was saved by God's grace. George was proud to be the first southern graduate to be employed by International Paper Companies in 20 years, for the executive training program. While on that program in Otawa, Ontario, Canada he met and married Roland and they continued their life together in Canada and the U.S. for the next 40+ years. George enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf at which he excelled as he did at any activity that he attempted. Other pleasures were tennis, traveling, hunting, fishing, curling, snowmobiling, bridge, dancing, poetry reading, singing, bird watching, Bible Study, politics and performing arts. Life was a rainbow of joys for George. George was the good time guy. When he and Charlotte married in 1996 the party of a blessed life continued. He was the ultimate host, church goer, praise worshiper, card player, and travel coordinator. Life was full and not a day was wasted. They traveled around the world and the U.S. He was a faithful member of West Conroe Baptist Church and the Vineyard Class Life Group. He always appreciated his blessed life and shared his blessings with others. George is survived by his wife Charlotte. Son Ronald Belin and wife Kay live in Orlando, FL., Grandson Rick and Carla Belin and great grand children Drew and Anna live in North Carolina. Granddaughter Amy and husband Roger make their home in Valpariso, Indiana with great grand children Carson and Chloe. Son Robert Belin and wife Geri live in Gainsville, GA. Grandson Chris and wife Mandy with great grandsons Tyler, Lex and Jackson also live in GA. Stepdaughter Robin Morisak and grandson Nathan Montgomery live in Panorama Village, TX. while stepdaughter Charlyn Morisak resides in Buffalo, TX. Granddaughter Makayla LeGalley lives in Jewett,TX and granddaughter Mari Otis resides in Crosby, TX. Other survivors include numerous relatives in Canada and Mississippi. George's family appreciates the loving support. George Belin's celebration of life service will not be held because of the covid-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers please make donations to WCBC Vineyard Class Benevolent fund or Childrens Building fund, Young Texas Artists, Conroe Symphony Orchestra, Owen or Crighton Theaters.