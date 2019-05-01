George Herman Plummer was born September 11, 1934 in Craig, Nebraska and left this world on April 23, 2019 in San Antonio, TX to join his beloved wife Patty in Heaven. George was the 4 th in line of 5 Plummer children and was named after Babe Ruth which ironically reflected his life-long love of baseball. In 1943 the Plummer family moved to Vancouver, WA from NE where he attended grade school, Jr. High, and Vancouver High where he lettered in both basketball and baseball. His senior year in high school George attended Yankee training camp with his father and spoke with coaches about the draft. He instead decided to attend Clark College for 2 years where he again lettered in both basketball and baseball. From Clark College in Vancouver he travelled to Pullman, WA to attend WSC (now WSU) where he graduated in 1957 with a degree in civil engineering.

In 1956 he married Patricia Rae Stokes with whom he would share the next 59 1/2 years of his life's journey. After 2 years in the Army stationed in Yuma, AZ he joined Shell Oil Company where he had spent summers and part-time interning in the years leading up to 1959. He and Patty would move several times (Portland, OR where their daughter Lori was born: Seattle, WA; Sacramento, CA; and Chicago, IL where both their sons Anthony (Tony) and Andrew (Andy) were born) before landing in Conroe, TX (River Plantation) in April 1973 when Shell Oil established their national headquarters in Houston, TX. He would remain with Shell Oil until November 1992 when we all say he retired as a Sr. Civil Engineer to enjoy his sports passion at that time - golf.

George loved retirement - besides golf and occasional doubles tennis with Patty, he loved cruises with his wife, family, and friends, reunion trips almost every year to Vancouver, and plane & road trips throughout the United States and Europe. He was an avid sports lover all his life and besides participating in several, marshalled at the Houston Open, attended Astros baseball games whenever possible, and could regularly be found at his children's and grandson's swim meets, soccer games, and baseball games.

Friendships came easily with his tall good-looks, charm and mischievous twinkle in his eyes; many of his high school and college friends remained lifelong friends as well as coworkers from Shell Oil and members of the RP Golf and Country Club. He was passionately involved in River Plantation Country Club life and served on the Board of Directors during the 80's.

George is predeceased by his loving wife Patty, and is survived by their daughter Lori Plummer; son Anthony & his wife Diana Plummer; son Andrew Plummer; grandson Aidan Plummer; brother, James Plummer & wife Arlene (Gresham, OR), brother-in-law Arlie Brown (Milwaukie, OR) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday June 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home with inurnment in Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum following.

George will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends, but we know he is dancing and laughing with his dear Patty again. Rest in Peace Dear George.