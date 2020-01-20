George Lee Parsley 1935 - 2020

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, George Lee Parsley passed away at the age of eighty-four. Family will receive guests beginning at 1 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, until the time of service at 2 pm, both at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Copeland Cemetery in Montgomery County the following day. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

George was born on September 5, 1935, in Montgomery County, Texas to George H. and Annie Lee Gideon Parsley. George grew up in a dirt floor house on McCaleb Road and attended high school at Conroe High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and family. When he was too young to shoot a gun, he hunted squirrels with rocks. He perfected his throw with rocks, then later, with baseballs. He was an outstanding athlete in high school, participating in football, basketball, and baseball. He really enjoyed baseball and was the only pitcher on the Conroe High School team. He was highly recruited by area colleges to play baseball but decided instead to work in the oilfield.

He married Norma Elizabeth Riddell on August 31, 1954. He worked as a roughneck in the oilfield, owned and operated a Gulf service station, was a boilermaker welding large tanks, owned a winch truck service, and later, a backhoe and dozer service. He and Norma had five children: Nancy, Virginia, George Lee, Jr., Charlene, and Linda.

George is preceded in death by his father and mother George H. and Annie Lee Parsley; his sisters Virginia Ruth Parsley and Annie Estelle Vincent; his brother-in-law Henry Vincent, and his granddaughter-in-law Spencer Sweeting Klingeman. He leaves behind his wife of sixty-five years, Norma Riddell Parsley; his four daughters Nancy Parsley, Virginia Parsley Klingeman, Charlene Garcia, and Linda Parsley McGuill and husband John; his son George Lee Parsley, Jr.; his four grandchildren Derek Klingeman, Nicole Wallace, Jo Lee Garcia, and Aaron McGuill.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com