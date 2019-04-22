George Milton Grummon, 72, of Conroe, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born August 4, 1946, in Cedar Falls, Iowa to the late Daniel Milton and Elda Goff Grummon. George graduated from Walters High School in Walters, Oklahoma in 1964 and the University of Oklahoma in 1968. He attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he became involved with the Navigators. He served in their administrative offices in Glen Eyrie, Colorado for three years, then led the discipleship program at the University of Arkansas for the next seven years. Many of the students he discipled went on to begin productive ministries across the country. In 1985, he began a new career as a National Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. After his retirement in 2012, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was a member of West Conroe Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Gayla Grummon; children, Cherish Kirsch and husband Travis, Charissa Bailey and husband Alden, Steven Foster and wife Candice, Angela Rosenkranz and husband Jeff, and Anthony Foster and wife Lauren; grandchildren, Havilah Kirsch, Cosette Kirsch, Anakin Kirsch, Tirian Kirsch, Aravis Kirsch, Liesl Kirsch, Adelina Kirsch, Arwen Bailey, Caedmon Bailey, Emery Bailey, Dustin Foster, Leah Foster, Kayli Rosenkranz, Abby Rosenkranz, Chase Foster, and Natalie Foster; sister, Donna Pena and husband Ramon; brother John and wife Dee Anne; and a niece and 3 nephews.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00PM Thursday April 25, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Directors. A Celebration of life will be held 2:00PM Friday at West Conroe Baptist Church.