George T. Mormino passed from this life on Wednesday, March 20 th peacefully in his sleep at home. He was 67.

George was born June 19, 1951 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Annie Mormino. He is survived by his wife, Debby Mormino; step-daughter, Katy Reynolds and her husband Matt; mother-in-law, Judy DuPriest; brothers-in-law, David Depriest and his wife Page; Jimmy DuPriest and his wife Peggy; cousins, MaryAnn Berryhill and her husband Calvin, David Walker and his wife Katie, Andrew Simmons and his wife Lauren and all of their families.

George retired in 2011 from Union Pacific after 38 years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended church at Mims Baptist Church with his wife, Debby.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 26th at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas beginning at 2:00pm with Bro. Jerry Chaddick officiating. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com.