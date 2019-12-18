George L. Parmer was 90 years of age when he went to his home in heaven. He died on December 16, 2019 comfortably in his home in Conroe, Texas. George was a resident of Conroe since 2000. In Jefferson county, he serviced as a youth pastor, volunteer, and deacon for 21 years before serving in full-time gospel minister from 1981 - 1999. George was a friend to all and loved to counsel and help those in need. He was known to many as Uncle George or Brother George. He loved to provide pies and biscuits to many folks. He was an active member at Mim's Baptist Church in Conroe.

George Parmer was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 24, 1929. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Louise; father, Hilary Glenn and sister, Jewell Glenn. George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty and his son, David George of Conroe.

He is survived by Nancy and Don Heiman, Robin and Michael LeBlanc, Heidi and Jimmy Ward, Jeremy and Sarah Walker, Karen Rice and Larry Rice (deceased), Wendy and Scott Hanks, Shane and Deeanna Rice, Timmy and Marilee Williams, Kendall and Vickie Williams, Michael and Christie Williams, Gerald Williams, Larry McFatter, many cousins, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.

Memorial and viewing services will be held at Mim's Baptist Church, 1609 Porter Road (FM 1314), Conroe, Texas 77301 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Funeral and burial will be coordinated by Broussard's Funeral Home, 505 North 12 th Street, Nederland, Texas, 77627 from 10:00am - 12:00pm on Monday, December 23, 2019.