born February 10, 1961 in Houston, Texas, died peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas, after a long battle with cancer on April 6, 2020. He was 59.

George was a graduate of Cy-Fair High School (BFND), Cisco Jr. College, and Eastern New Mexico University. He was a licensed Athletic Trainer by National Athletic Trainer Association (NATA) and the State of Texas. George was an active member of Southwest Athletic Trainer Associations (SWATA) and Greater Houston Athletic Trainer Society (GHATS). George was an Athletic Trainer at Waller High School, Texas Sports Medicine Center (Tomball), Concordia Lutheran High School, Cy-Ridge High School, and Montgomery High School. He retired in 2020 as a teacher at Conroe High School Academy of Science and Technology. His purpose in life was to take care of his students and athletes. George loved the outdoors, hunting and golf. He enjoyed working with his hands and doing woodworking projects. George was a member of Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Conroe, Texas, where he served on the church council.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Charles G. and Bonnie (Fry) Timmins; brother, John (Chris) Timmins; and father-in-law, Richard Hasse. George is survived by his wife of almost 30 years Julie (Hasse) Timmins; children, Brooke Timmins (Hermitage, TN) and Wade Timmins (Conroe); sister, Betty Ann (Timmins) Williams; mother-in-law, Lillian Hasse; sisters-in-law, Denise Peel and Melissa Timmins; brothers-in-law Jim Hasse and Steve Williams; nieces, Amanda (Kevin) Jessop and Katlyn Timmins; great niece and nephew, Evelyn and Asher.

As the immediate family grieves and mourns, we understand the desire of friends and family to come together and mourn George's passing, however, due to the current pandemic and social restrictions, we feel that for the benefit of public health and safety, memorial services should be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Conroe, or to the .