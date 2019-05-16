George William Turner

Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX
77303
(936)-756-2126
Obituary
George William Turner, 78, passed away Monday morning, May 14th, 2019 at the Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Frances 'Fran' (Mifflin) Turner; his son, Lance Turner and wife Karen; six grandchildren, Lance Jr and wife Julie, Michael and wife Lexi, Samuel, Nathanael, Elissa and Sydney Jo Turner; and many other relatives and friends.

Born in Huntsville, Texas and raised in Fostoria, Texas; the son of Amos and Minnie (Thompson) Turner, he was a lifelong resident of the Conroe area.

After Graduating from Conroe High School in 1959, George enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1963 to 1966.

After serving in the Army, George came back to the Conroe where an opportunity opened up to work for the Jefferson Chemical Company. Later, as part of Texaco Chemical he continued to work there until his retirement.

A funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, May 18th at Cashner Colonial Chapel in Conroe Texas. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to your local church or favorite charity.


