Georgia M Ferguson 66, born June 23, 1953 in Montgomery, TX, quietly departed her earthly home on April 25, 2020. Georgia was a sweet and loving person who will be greatly missed by her family and her West Tabernacle Church Family. Visitation, Fri. 5-7 @ West Tabernacle and service Saturday 1:00p @ West Tabernacle. Interment Rosewood Cemetery. Rev A R Shelton, eulogist.





