Gerald Payne Hilley, 82, entered eternal rest on May 27, 2019 in Willis, TX. He was born August 28, 1936 in Comanche, TX. Gerald was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, pastor, and singer. For over 40 years, he served as senior pastor at Eastgate Church in Dayton, TX. One of his greatest memories was traveling around the world doing missionary work with his dear friend John Osteen. He served in the United States Air Force and for over 20 years he worked as an Air Traffic Controller. Gerald will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Gerald is preceded in death by his son: Gary Hilley and mother: Geneva Strickland. Left to cherish his loving memory, wife: Jeri Hilley; children: Terry Hilley & wife Kristy, Sandy Chatrou & husband Breck, Jeff Hackleman & wife Eilen; along with 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12pm at Eastgate Church, 1707 CR 611 Dayton, TX 77535. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park at 2:30pm.