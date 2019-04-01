LTC Gerald Wayne Sylvester, age 79, of Montgomery, Texas passed away on March 26, 2019. He was born May 31, 1939 in Huntsville, Texas to Albert and Dorothy Sylvester. Gerald was raised in Lott, Texas by his grandparents, Claude and Allie Blackwell. After graduating from Lott High School he went on to attend Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas where he received a Bachelor's of Science Degree. He furthered his education receiving his Masters of Education from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Gerald retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel after 35 years of dedicated service to his country. His love of education led him to teach at Sam Houston High School and C.E. King High School retiring after 33 years. Gerald was active in the Boy Scout's for 67 years, as well as an active member of the Free Mason Society.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Betty Sylvester; his son, James Sylvester; daughters, Anne Cortez and Michelle Brooks; brothers, Richard Sylvester and Dennis Shupert; grandchildren, Adam Cortez, Gerald J. Sylvester, Jessica Sylvester, John Sylvester, Natalie Brooks, Emilee Brooks Sessions, and Mallory Brooks. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Allie Blackwell; parents, Albert and Dorothy Sylvester; and wife, Virginia Sylvester.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Montgomery United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Texas. The Celebration of Life will immediately follow beginning at 2:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kappa Sigma Iota Endowed Scholarship Fund or the Lori and Erik Harpst Endowed Scholarship Fund in c/o Southwestern University, P.O. Box 770, Georgetown, Texas 78627-0770. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.