Ginger Pace, 78, of Amarillo and formerly of Conroe and Highlands, passed away on May 21, 2019.

Ginger was born on January 21, 1941 to J.R. and Mildred Eddings. She was married to Jerry Don Pace for 47 years until he passed away in 2007.

Ginger loved the Lord and walked with Him her whole life. She made lifelong friendships through Bible Study Fellowship and enjoyed teaching Sunday school to young children. She was a gifted artist and taught art in the public school system for over 30 years. In her later years, she and her daughter led kids' art classes out of their home art studio. The art students looked forward to Mrs. Pace's homemade chocolate chip cookies as much as the art activities. She partnered with her friend Bobbie Russell and illustrated "The Royal Attributes of God" which was translated into several languages.

Ginger was most proud of her six grandchildren who called her Gran. She always found ways to bless and support them. It gave her great joy to hear of all their accomplishments and adventures. She leaves a legacy of love, kindness, family, generosity, selflessness and faith in God.

Ginger is survived by her beloved family; her brother Jim Eddings who was devoted to her throughout her life; her son Jeff and wife Ellen and their three daughters Katie, Annie and Virginia; her daughter Jennifer and husband Brent and their three sons Samuel, Silas and Isaac; and her extended Pace and Eddings families.

Ginger's memorial service will take place at noon on Saturday, May 25th at Metcalf Funeral Directors in Conroe, Texas, located at 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304.