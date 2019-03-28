Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ginni L. Craig.

On Tuesday, March 13, 2019, Ginni Lou Craig, passed away at age 67, after a 12 year battle with cancer.

Born on April 5, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to Harold Arnold Silverman and Dorothy (Di Amico) Silverman, she grew up in Newport Beach, California and graduated from Estancia High School, and then attended the Orange Coast College. After working for many years as a Brand Manager in the optical business, she moved to New Jersey where she met and married Gary Robert Stahlhut on May 15, 2002. They moved to Texas in 2012.

She had a real passion for painting, sculpting, gardening and music. Her paintings of various landscapes were much admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who visited her home. She was known for her humorous wit and compassionate spirit.

Ginni was preceded in death by her father, Harold and her mother, Dorothy. She is survived by her husband Gary, sister Mary, several nieces, and a nephew. A Memorial service will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of the Woodlands at 10:00 AM.