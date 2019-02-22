Gladys Marie Herring Jones, 95, of Conroe, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home in Conroe. She was born on September 22, 1923 in Krum, Texas and graduated from Krum High School as valedictorian of the class of 1940. She attended the University of North Texas where she met her husband, Aldric Jones. They were married in the community of Plainview, Texas on October 9, 1942. The couple eventually settled and raised their two children in Bay City, Texas. Gladys' education continued at the University of Houston where she graduated with a degree in elementary education in 1957. She taught fifth grade in Bay City until the family moved to Conroe in 1969 at which point she taught fourth grade at Armstrong Elementary until her retirement in 1985. She promoted women educators and excellence in education as an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma. Gladys was a firm believer in God and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Conroe.

Gladys was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend who will be remembered for her kindness, loving heart and thoughtfulness. Gladys was an educator at heart and taught all by her example. Her granddaughters will be forever grateful for those weeks in the summer spent with their Nanny at "Mrs. Jones' Finishing School" learning how to treat others as one would want to be treated and how a lady should act at all times. She enjoyed time with family and friends and particularly enjoyed playing cards and visiting with the ladies in her Friday night card group.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Clay Herring and Bessie Mae (Bishop) Herring, her husband, Aldric Jones, her daughter-in-law Glenda Ramsey Jones and her five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann (Jones) Liner and husband James Douglas Liner of Houston, Texas, son George Clay Jones of Liberty, Texas; three granddaughters, Doniell Marie (Liner) Washburn of Tomball, Texas, Jamie Lynn (Liner) Anderson and husband Mark Noble Anderson, Jr. of Tomball and Amanda Joyce (Jones) Rucka and husband Justin Wayne Rucka of Crosby, Texas; seven great grandchildren, Mark Lynn Washburn, Jr. of Tomball, Kaden Clay, Kalee Dawn and Ty Wayne Andrew Rucka of Crosby, Catherine Elizabeth, Lauren Elyse and Caleb Aldric Anderson of Tomball; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors to be immediately followed by the funeral service at the same location at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Bay City, Texas.