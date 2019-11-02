Gladys I. Marker, was welcomed into the arms of her savior on October 26, 2019. Gladys was born November 6, 1923 in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late David G Hess and Leona Geiger and was one of seven siblings: six sisters and one brother.

Gladys was preceded in death by Irvin Marker and Earl Marker, son: David I Marker, grandson: George J. Alessi III

Gladys is survived by daughter: Jean Longwell, sons: Donald E Marker and wife Karol, Dennis R Marker and wife JoAnn. grandchildren: David B Marker and wife Rebecka, Scott Marker and wife Jeanne, John Marker, Kris Bienvenu, Craig Marker, Amy Heinrich and husband Kohlman, Holly Odel and husband Rustin, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close family friends.

Gladys was generous, kind-hearted and had a spiritual soul with a strong Christian faith. She was even known as the Prayer Warrior at the Personal Care Home in Conroe, where she resided in her final days. Gladys was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years. She loved singing hymns and sharing her faith with her children and grandchildren. You could always find her with sparkly jewelry, a gallon of ice cream, and a jar full of jelly beans. It is no coincidence that her favorite flower, the yellow rose, is symbolic of friendship; something she emulated throughout her time on earth. Gladys left behind a legacy of benevolence and strength, and age will be forever remembered for her one-of-a-kind personality.

The family would like to thank family and friends for their love and support as they celebrate the beautiful life and homecoming of Gladys. A special thanks to the staff at Broadmoor Nursing Home, The Woodlands and Serenity Place Personal Homecare, Conroe.