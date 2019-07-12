Gladys Fitts Sartin, age 85, of Shenandoah, Texas, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family on July 9, 2019.

Gladys priorities in life were her faith and family. She gave generously of her time to support church and friends. She was a talented pianist, seamstress and excelled in needle work.

She had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh and was quite mischievous. She loved cats. Her cats were strays she couldn't resist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl A. Fitts; her loving husband of 59 years, Carroll W. Sartin and her son, James Sartin. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sartin Moore and son-in-law, Roger Moore; son, Carl Wayne Sartin and daughter-in-law, Teresa Perkins Sartin; daughter-in-law, Shelly Henry Sartin; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Megan and Mason Sartin and great granddaughter, Jayde Sartin. She is also survived by her devoted twin sister, Gertrude Stuart and brother-in-law, Luis Stuart.

The family would like to express our gratitude to Unlimited Care Cooper Cottage, especially Agnes, Jacinta and Frida, for the outstanding care mother received following a stroke in 2015.

Services will be held at Crossview Church in Magnolia, Texas on July 17, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:30 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the .