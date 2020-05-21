Glenda "Jean" Wilkes was called home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020 at age 73. Jean was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was loved and admired by all that knew her. Jean will be greatly missed for her kind heart and sweet giggles. She enjoyed working on a variety of crafts and solving crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her two grandchildren that knew her as "Nina". In keeping with her nature, funeral services will be kept private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store