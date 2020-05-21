Glenda Wilkes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda "Jean" Wilkes was called home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020 at age 73. Jean was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was loved and admired by all that knew her. Jean will be greatly missed for her kind heart and sweet giggles. She enjoyed working on a variety of crafts and solving crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her two grandchildren that knew her as "Nina". In keeping with her nature, funeral services will be kept private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 21 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved