Glenn Earl Venson, 68 known to all by "Baby Boone" was born August 2,1952 in Montgomery,TX. Baby Boone bidded all farewell on September 3,2020. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside services will be held Saturday @ 11:00am @ Yell Pine Grove Cemetery, Montgomery,TX. Rev Earnest Rucker, eulogist & officiant.



